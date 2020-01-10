Publix keeping mask requirement as Florida moves into Phase 3 of reopening

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While Gov. Ron DeSantis has initiated what was originally called Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, not all places are as quick to make changes at their locations.
Publix is one of those places.
While the grocery giant has done away with its one-way aisle policy at some stores, it is not doing the same with its mask requirement.
When asked if the company was planning on changing the current standing mask requirement for customers and employees, a spokesperson said, "We have made no changes to our current policies in light of the Phase 3 announcement."
The company's mask requirement has been in place since July 21.
“With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to grow and current CDC guidance indicating face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, we believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous wrote in a news release at the time.
You can learn more about the state's Phase 3 reopening here.
