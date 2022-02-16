Publix says fully vaccinated workers don't have to wear masks

The change went into effect on Feb. 14.

TAMPA, Fla. — Publix workers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks on the job.

"Fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings beginning Feb. 14, 2022, unless required for their job duties or by a state or local order or ordinance," the grocery store chain writes on the coronavirus FAQ page of its website.

Publix cited a "decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine" for its decision.

Pharmacy associates, even those who are fully vaccinated, will still have to wear face coverings when administering vaccines, the store writes.

The change won't affect rules for Publix customers who haven't been required to wear masks in the stores since May. Publix adds that it does "encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19."