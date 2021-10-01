Psychologist offers mental health advice for 2021

Psychologist Dr. Tracy Alloway said it's important to reframe the situation and think about how you can respond to things and be grateful for what you do have.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One week into the new year, and nearly one year into the pandemic, a psychologist is offering advice on how to take care of your mental health in 2021.

Dr. Tracy Alloway, a professor of psychology at the University of North Florida, said anytime there's any type of isolation or quarantine, there's a spike in mental health problems, including depression.

"We do see a huge spike in mental health problems, high rates of depression, obviously because loneliness has intensified and so on," she said.

According to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in August of 2020, four times as many people reported feeling depressed compared to that time the year before.

Alloway said we're hardwired as humans to be socially connected.

"Our body, our brain, releases a chemical called oxytocin, which is a bonding hormone, so in other words, we’re really wired to seek out companionship, to seek out and connect with other people," she said.

She said not being able to do that to the same extent as usual can really affect our mental health.

Alloway said it's important to still stay in touch with people in other ways, whether that's through Zoom or talking on the phone. She also said it's important to start or end the day with a moment of gratitude.

“Think of how you can reframe the situation. That is the difference between what psychologists call reflection versus rumination. When we are ruminating, we’re busy asking why, 'why is this happening to me,'" Alloway said.

That leads to a downward spiral of depression, worry and anxiety, she said.

"But if we focus on the reflection of, 'how can I respond to this.' This can lead to sort of this upward spiral of us being proactive and focusing on the things that we do have that we can be grateful for," she said.