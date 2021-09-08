'I was scared' | Property Appraiser Jerry Holland talks about his fight with COVID-19

"When rescue came on Monday afternoon, I couldn't put two words together in a sentence. Every breath was a conscious effort."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jerry Holland, 66, is a familiar face. He has served Jacksonville as a city council member, supervisor of elections and as property appraiser.

Despite his long resume, he became yet another statistic when he and his wife contracted COVID-19. Holland was released from the hospital on Sunday.

"I am glad to be alive," said Holland.

Holland explained two and half weeks ago, COVID-19 quickly spread in his office, infected as many as seven employees. When he went to walked with one of those workers, he left himself exposed to the virus.

"One of my employees was showing symptoms," said Holland. "I went in there and said, You need to leave to get tested.' And just those three or four minutes in that enclosed officer or hers the next day I felt it in my throat."

Holland first tried over-the-counter medication and that did not work. Then he contacted his primary care office, which gave him some prescription drugs. However, Holland said his oxygen levels kept dropping.

His doctor told him he needed to go to the hospital.

"When rescue came on Monday afternoon, I couldn't put two words together in a sentence. Every breath was a conscious effort," Holland remembered. "Yes, I was scared."

Holland was transported to the Mayo Clinic. He credits the antibodies treatment for his recovery.

"Five days of treatment of antibodies and it really made a difference," Holland said.

Holland was not vaccinated. He said he was hesitant after his assistant had a reaction to the vaccine.

"She had a terrible reaction and that concerned me a little," Holland explained.

His advice now is to listen to your physicians, use every tool in the toolbox to make the best decision.

"This thing is so unpredictable and so dangerous and so contagious, you have to be careful," said Holland.

Holland said once fully recovered, he plans to take the vaccine if his doctor tells him he still needs to take it.