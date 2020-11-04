JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The doors of Angela Murtagh's prom and bridal store in Palatka have been closed for three weeks. She anticipates nearly half of her annual sales will be lost to the coronavirus.

"This was like a slap in the face to us here," she told First Coast News on Friday.

She prepared for what she thought was going to be a busy prom season, so late last year, she ordered dozens of dresses that still sit on racks.

"I might just have to put them on half off and just to make my money back so I can just pay my invoice and call it a lost prom," Murtaugh said.

At Jacksonville's French Novelty, their doors are also closed but they are still meeting with clients virtually. Online browsing is another option.

"We are still able to work from home and still able to produce and ship out the orders as need be," said Neesh Jones.

She's an assistant buyer and says she sold some prom dresses before the store closed. Some teenagers are coming up with ways to still celebrate, including with backyard dances and photo shoots.

"This is such a special occasion in a girl's life. So, definitely being able to still put on your dress and have your hair and makeup on, having a good time. That's what's most important," she said.

For Murtagh, she lost a nephew, a cousin and a friend to the coronavirus. Having been around for 15 years, she's hoping she doesn't lose her business as well.

"It has hit my family already pretty, pretty hard," she said.