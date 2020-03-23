Are the widespread closures of restaurants, movie theaters, and other businesses becoming a bigger problem than COVID-19? That's a question that appears to be on President Trump's mind after a series of tweets late Sunday night.

Just before midnight, the President wrote: "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAS WE WANT TO GO!"

The 15-day period the President is referring to follows CDC guidelines for social distancing, encouraging people to keep gatherings to 10 people or less and stay 6-feet away from one another. President Trump announced the initial 15-day period on March 16. It is set to expire March 31.

Across the country, mayors and governors have taken more extreme steps. In Florida, Governor Ron Desantis ordered the closure of all schools, both private and public, until April 15. Schools in Seattle are closed until April 24.

