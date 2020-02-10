President Trump tests positive for COVID-19 8 days after packed Jacksonville rally

President Trump has had many campaign stops, and last week he was in Jacksonville at Cecil Airport where thousands of fans gathered.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of fans stood close together and cheered for President Trump during a rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville. That was on Sept. 24.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr. Trump has been on similar campaign stops around the country with packed crowds despite the pandemic. Supporters are usually not wearing masks or social distancing.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

At the Jacksonville rally, he was joined by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

First Coast News has reached out to the City of Jacksonville to see if the mayor will be taking any precautions or if he was in direct contact with the president on that day.

Baptist Health Jacksonville epidemiologist Dr. Vincy Samuel says if you came into contact with someone who you know has tested positive, you should call your doctor and be proactive. She says don't wait for a contact tracer to call you.

The President’s physician says @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS are going to be staying at the White House “during their convalescence” & that they are doing well after testing positive for #COVID19. More on #GMJ. pic.twitter.com/hN87VtyA0x — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) October 2, 2020

Samuel says it can be hard to tell when the President's infectious period was because we do not know when he started feeling symptoms. The infectious period is defined as time period when someone who is infected with a virus can transmit that infection to someone else.

Samuel explains COVID-19 has an infectious period starting two days prior to when people feel symptoms through 10 to 20 days after your symptoms start.

The Centers for Disease Control says people without symptoms should isolate for at least 10 days after a positive test.