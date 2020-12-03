After hearing one case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Nassau County, residents in the area are concerned.

At least one local store is running low on things like hand sanitizer and event organizers took precautions to protect guests this past weekend.

There is a slight level of concern now that one man in the area tested positive for it.

Cheryl Hicks from Amelia Island is taking some precautions seriously.

“I figured I’d be concerned when it hit home and it’s hit home I guess,” Hicks said.

She’s acting on the reminders to wash her hands and avoid crowds.

People have already stocked up on things like hand sanitizer and N-95 masks. Steve Turner says both of those are out at the Turner ACE Hardware in Fernandina Beach.

“About three weeks ago on the masks, everyone bought them, we tried to get more and they weren’t available,” Turner said.

Coronavirus has put local health officials on alert.

It also led to Concours d’Elegance at Amelia Island taking additional measures this past weekend. They added additional hand sanitizer stations at all entrances, food courts and other areas. They also urged anyone with flu-like symptoms to stay home.

The event brought 15,000 people to attend on Friday and 35,000 on Saturday. There is no record of where some may have traveled from.

There is no connection between Concours and the reported COVID-19 case in Nassau County.

Nassau County health officials say they are monitoring their only confirmed case of COVID-19 closely. The 68-year-old man is isolated and will be until cleared.

Meanwhile, Hicks hopes that people do not let fear over COVID-19 control their actions.

“I don’t know if we’ve made too much of it and panicked over it…I hope they get a handle on this,” Hicks said.

The Nassau County Health Department says they cannot release additional information about the patient.