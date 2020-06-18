LIST: Positive COVID-19 cases at Jacksonville beaches broken down by zipcode

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is tracking COVID-19 cases in Jacksonville Beach and the surrounding area after positive tests from several beach bar employees prompted the temporary closure of neighboring businesses.
Hoptinger, Angie’s Subs, are TacoLu are just a few of the many restaurants and bars that temporarily closed for cleaning after seven Lynch's Irish Pub employees reported that they tested positive for COVID-19.
Most businesses were closed for a day or two as a precaution to clean and sanitize their businesses.
LIST: Positive COVID-19 numbers at the beaches
These are the latest positive COVID-19 tests based on area code. These numbers are reflective of a combined total and only include residents that have tested positive and live in the area code listed.
**These numbers were last updated June 18.
- ZIPCODE: 32233
INCLUDES: Atlantic Beach and parts of Neptune Beach
TOTAL CASES: 31
- ZIPCODE: 32266
INCLUDES: Neptune Beach
TOTAL CASES: 17
- ZIPCODE: 32250
INCLUDES: Jacksonville Beach, parts of San Pablo area
TOTAL CASES: 84
- ZIPCODE: 32082
INCLUDES: Ponte Vedra Beach, parts of Nocatee, Sawgrass, Palm Valley
TOTAL CASES: 72
- ZIPCODE: 32081
INCLUDES: Ponte Vedra Beach, parts of Nocatee
TOTAL CASES: 42
- ZIPCODE: 32084
INCLUDES: St. Augustine, Villano Beach, World Golf Village
TOTAL CASES: 36