LIST: Positive COVID-19 cases at Jacksonville beaches broken down by zipcode

Some restaurants and bars temporarily closed for cleaning after seven employees at a Jacksonville Beach bar tested positive for COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is tracking COVID-19 cases in Jacksonville Beach and the surrounding area after positive tests from several beach bar employees prompted the temporary closure of neighboring businesses.

Hoptinger, Angie’s Subs, are TacoLu are just a few of the many restaurants and bars that temporarily closed for cleaning after seven Lynch's Irish Pub employees reported that they tested positive for COVID-19.

Most businesses were closed for a day or two as a precaution to clean and sanitize their businesses.

LIST: Positive COVID-19 numbers at the beaches

These are the latest positive COVID-19 tests based on area code. These numbers are reflective of a combined total and only include residents that have tested positive and live in the area code listed.

**These numbers were last updated June 18.

ZIPCODE : 32233

INCLUDES: Atlantic Beach and parts of Neptune Beach

TOTAL CASES: 31

ZIPCODE : 32266

INCLUDES: Neptune Beach

TOTAL CASES: 17

ZIPCODE : 32250

INCLUDES: Jacksonville Beach, parts of San Pablo area

TOTAL CASES: 84

ZIPCODE : 32082

INCLUDES: Ponte Vedra Beach, parts of Nocatee, Sawgrass, Palm Valley

TOTAL CASES: 72

ZIPCODE : 32081

INCLUDES: Ponte Vedra Beach, parts of Nocatee

TOTAL CASES: 42

ZIPCODE : 32084

INCLUDES: St. Augustine, Villano Beach, World Golf Village

TOTAL CASES: 36