FLORIDA, USA — A Quinnipiac University poll might have just put an end to the debate on what Floridians want when it comes to masks – a mandate.

The poll, released Thursday, that was comprised of registered voters in the state found, "there is overwhelming support for requiring face masks among all ages and every other listed demographic group."

When asked if they think, at this time, that people in Florida should be required to wear a mask in public 79-percent of people said "yes", with 20-percent saying "no."

Currently, no statewide mask mandate is in place in Florida, but cities and counties across the state have since implemented mask orders. During the last month, lawmakers have urged the governor to implement a mask mandate for all Floridians.

Eighty-one percent of those polled also found that face-coverings are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Researchers asked Floridians a range of other questions from Gov. Ron DeSantis' performance during the pandemic to reopening schools.

In terms of the state's response to the pandemic, the poll found 83-percent say the spread of COVID-19 is a serious problem in that state, with 70-percent categorizing the spread as "out of control."

That data lends to the poll also finding that 61-percent of Floridians, looking back at the states reopening on May 4, found they believe DeSantis "reopened the economy too quickly." Thirty-one percent found he opened the state at the "right" pace and six-percent wanted the economy reopened sooner.

Where those polled are split is when it comes to the state government issuing a stay-at-home order. The results: 49-percent say "yes", while 48-percent say "no."

Approval v. disapproval ratings related to reopening schools and the decisions of leadership see a closer gap. Sixty-two to 33-percent find it "unsafe to send students to elementary, middle and high schools in the fall." With both President Trump and Gov. DeSantis' approach to getting kids back in the classroom ranking in the mid-to-high 50s for disapproval.

"DeSantis' commitment to putting students in classrooms in the fall is a non-starter with voters. From elementary school kids to collegians, Floridians are saying 'forget it,'" said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The two leaders also saw a negative approval rating in terms of their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

