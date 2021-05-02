New mask mandate allows people to go maskless at indoor gatherings, if enough of them are vaccinated

Most of the requirements of previous orders remain in effect.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) announced Sunday that he had extended Colorado's mask order, but added an amendment that makes maskless indoor gatherings possible.

According to a release from the governor's office, the previous mandate remains in effect for all schools statewide as well as child care centers, indoor children's camps, public-facing government facilities, congregate care facilities, prisons, jails, emergency medical and other healthcare settings, and personal services and limited healthcare settings as defined by a public health order.

>VIDEO ABOVE: New CDC guidance says no more masks outdoors if people are vaccinated

For counties with more than 35 cases per 100,000 people, the release said, the order applies to groups of 10 or more unvaccinated people gathering indoors.

But the order does allow people to take off their masks in indoor spaces where more than 10 people are gathered, as long as at least 80% of them have shown proof of vaccination.

A spokesperson for the governor said that proof could be in the form of a vaccination card, a picture of the card on a cell phone, or a copy of a person's immunization records.

Currently, about a third of Coloradans are fully vaccinated. The rollout began last December, but the vaccines did not become available to the general public until April 2. None of the vaccines have been authorized for people under 16.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.