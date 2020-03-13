ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — Customers at the Publix on Anastasia Island in St. Augustine had some special baggers this morning – two of St. Augustine Beach’s finest.

Chief of Police Robert Hardwick sent a couple officers to the Publix on A1A in response to large crowds "just to walk through the aisles, put them at ease, so nobody’s panicking.”

Hardwick, who has lived in the small beach community for 21 years, said his wife went to the store around 7 a.m. this morning to shop for spring break week, and immediately called him.

“She said you’re not going to believe me, I’ve never seen it so busy,” he said. “People are physically filing up carts.”

Hardwick asked an officer to run by the store, and two showed up, “just because we care about this little community.”

He said the store manager called and jokingly asked if he could put the officers to work, and the two officers began bagging groceries.

“We just figured – we’d help out,” Hardwick said. “People see us, and of course they know the officers, and it just gives them sense of community.”

Hardwick says his department is primarily focused on “trying to get people to calm down a little bit,” and bracing for a busy Spring Break/Week.

Other than that, he’s trying to get a line on hand sanitizers. “Our officers go through hand sanitizers like candy anyway.”