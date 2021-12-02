When will you be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Plan your vaccine with NBC's new tool

PlanYourVaccine.com walks you through eligibility and a timeline for when you can get vaccinated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When will I be able to get vaccinated? We get this question every day. Now, we can help you find answers based on your state, age, and other factors.

NBC News launched PlanYourVaccine.com. It's a platform that can help people anywhere in America plan when they might be able to get the vaccine.

Go to the website and fill out your state, occupation, and your age group. Then you can select additional factors that apply to you:

Are you a long term care resident? Do you have a high-risk health concern?

A teal arrow will appear directing you to your vaccine plan, but first, you’ll come across a comparison of how many people are vaccinated across each state.

Scroll down to your state’s timeline. It’ll tell you who’s currently eligible for a vaccine, who will be next, and when the general public will be eligible.

Keep scrolling you’ll see more data as it pertains to eligibility and herd immunity.