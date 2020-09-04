OHIO, USA — The Ohio Department of Health has a powerful message for the public: Social distancing works.

The agency tweeted a video illustrating a demonstration of chain reactions using ping pong balls and mouse traps to get its point across as people nationwide are urged to practice social distancing in an effort to battle the spread of COVID-19.

In the first clip, the mouse traps, loaded with ping pong balls, are packed in close together. After one ball is dropped in the center, the rest of the traps quickly begin to spring into action, releasing a deluge of ping pong balls across the other traps, which in turn begin springing to life and launching even more balls in a snowball-style ripple effect.

The next clip shows the mouse traps spaced several inches apart. When the ball is dropped into the center of the traps, instead of causing an unstoppable chain reaction, the ball bounces gently down a row of traps, unimpeded by the loaded lines of potential energy that therefore have no catalyst to snap into action.

The video ends with the message "Stop the spread. Social distancing works."

It goes on to say "A little space makes us all safer together. Flatten the curve.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

The World Health Organization has called on countries nationwide to flatten the curve in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In March, the Imperial College COVID-19 response team predicted that if no actions were taken to slow the number of cases in the United States, 2.2 million Americans could die as a result of the coronavirus.

Social distancing involves more than just staying up to six feet away from other people. It requires people avoid public spaces and staying indoors, if possible. It also involves the cancellation of schools, sporting events, concerts and other major gatherings.

The CDC and President Donald Trump are urging people to limit social gatherings to less than 10 people as an attempt to limit exposure.

RELATED: Clay County reiterates importance of social distancing during holiday weekend

RELATED: 'No model is perfect': A look at how coronavirus projections are made

RELATED: What it means to 'flatten the curve' and how you can help