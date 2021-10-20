Pfizer vaccine could soon be available to children under 12

The Biden administration bought 65 million pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In just a few weeks, there’s a possibility that vaccines will be available to children under 12 years old on the First Coast.

The Biden Administration announced its plans Wednesday for vaccinating ages five to 11.

The administration bought 65 million pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, that’s enough for about 28 million kids whose ages range from five to 11 years old.

“The group of folks who are below 12 years of age are the biggest unprotected group in the U.S. and it’s probably the source of a lot of infection these days and it’s the last remaining reservoir of unprotected people," said Dr. Michael Koren, who heads up local vaccine trials at the Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research.

The White House says if the FDA gives emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range, in early November we could see thousands of hospitals and pharmacies having those vaccines available.

Dr. Koren says prep work is going on currently.

“There will be some instructions about how the vial should be set up, it’s going to be training in terms of those who are administrating the vaccine on how to make the appropriate dosing for the younger population," said Dr. Koren.

Danielle Bennett is a mother of two children with one on the way. She says her 7-year-old son Owen is ready to get vaccinated.

“My son has had a lot of anxiety with COVID-19 and a lot of depression when pre-school was canceled a year and a half ago," said Bennett.

Bennett says after educating her son on the COVID vaccine and her grandfather being in the hospital last week due to COVID. Owen made his decision.