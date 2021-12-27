People wait hours for COIVD-19 rapid tests at Regency Mall

The line to get tested was 50-60 cars long at lunch time on Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The recent problem for people in Jacksonville hasn't been getting a test, it's been getting a rapid test without an appointment.

The problem personified by long line of cars at the Regency Mall in Arlington Monday. The site is offering free rapid tests.

"Yea I got here around 1 (p.m.) and now it's 1:52 (p.m.)," Jacksonville resident, Keelie Percival, said.

Percival ended up waiting almost four hours for a test.

"I was kind of willing to wait this one out cuz it's the only place I've found that has rapid testing I mean I've look at Walgreens I looked at CVS I looked for at home kits," Percival said.

Demand for rapid tests has significantly increased lately. The Telescope Health testing site reached its testing capacity at 1 p.m. on Monday and closed two hours early.

People are willing to wait hours for what is hopefully a quick resolution.

"You know everybody's got to go to work, everybody's scared of losing their jobs again everybody has families of high risk people. So I feel like everybody's trying to get tested as fast as possible and get results as fast as possible so they can get back to a normal life at this point," Percival said.

If you don't want to wait for a rapid test at the Regency Mall there are other testing options available. You also don't need an appointment.





City of Jacksonville Sites:

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Clanzel T. Brown Park

- Lane Wiley Senior Center

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Emmett Reed Community Center

- Cuba Hunter Community Center

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rapid and PCR testing available

- Telescope Health Site - 450 Atlantic Blvd. – 32266