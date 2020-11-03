JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Volunteers at polling places across the First Coast are taking added precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as voters prepare to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential primary election.

In Duval County, Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan told First Coast News that polling locations have stocked up on sanitizing wipes, and that volunteers and staff have been asked to disinfect equipment every hour.

"We had to start finding product, which was almost impossible," Hogan said. "We have some wipes that the public can use. We want them to know we are taking care of the equipment that they're touching."

RELATED: Coronavirus in Florida: Nassau County man tests positive for COVID-19

Hogan said his office is in communication with the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for updates, but that common sense precautions are necessary for anyone going to the polls.

Meanwhile, polling locations in St. Johns County have put out hand sanitizer for voters and workers.

"Wash your hands, take the normal steps that you would every day with regard to your personal hygiene," said Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes. "People need to use good common sense, just like they would every day. If they're sick, maybe it's a good idea they stay home because you don't want to spread it."