A patient at the Orange Park Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Saturday release by the hospital.

This week, the Orange Park Medical Center was notified by the Health Department that a patient at the facility had tested positive for the coronavirus. That patent was in isolation at the time, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The hospital said last week out of an abundance of caution they started screening visitors and patients at all entrances.

"We have positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately addressed," the release said.

Orange Park Medical Center has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases and will continue to "reinforce infection prevention protocols and are working in partnership with the Health Department and local and state agencies."

