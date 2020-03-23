As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, we would be remiss to fail to address how the virus is impacting expecting parents.

We're talking about things you need to know related to pregnancy and the coronavirus, and also playing a game of 'Face or Fiction' in Episode 3 of the Parental Advisory podcast.

Join Katie Jeffries, Joe Kuczynski and Casey Feindt as they try to navigate pregnancy, give their perspective and ask viewers for advice.

In Episode #3 we're talking about...

FAQ's related to COVID-19 and pregnancy

'Fact or Fiction' myths and misconceptions

Parental Advisory: COVID-19 and 'Fact or Fiction' pregnancy myths

Katie Jeffries is an anchor, MSJ and traffic reporter for Good Morning Jacksonville. A jack of all trades, it's hard to miss Katie's vibrant energy during our daily morning show. Follow her on twitter, @Katie_Jeffries.

Joe Kuczynski is the 6 a.m. producer on Good Morning Jacksonville. You might recognize him from Joe’s Booth, a segment aired occasionally during morning shows. Follow him on twitter, @JoeKuczy.

Casey Feindt is a digital producer with First Coast News. She writes enterprising stories for our online platform, edits drafts and oversees social media accounts. Follow her on Twitter, @CaseyFeindt. Like beer? Follow @FirstCoastBrews

