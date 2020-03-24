PALM COAST, Fla. — Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland says her proclamation of a voluntary stay-at-home order is a call to action and follows the decision to close city parks and trails. She wants as many people as possible to stay home.

"This is risking our resident's lives," she told First Coast News.

Mayor Holland says the decision was made after input from many on her staff and out of an abundance of caution.

"We are taking this very seriously and we are not waiting for any other government to come in and tell us how to protect our residents," she said.

Mayor Holland's stay-at-home order does allow people to leave their homes for essential services including getting fuel, grocery shopping, trips to the pharmacy and traveling to and from work.

But it prohibits people from visiting city parks, which were empty Monday.

"We all have a responsibility in the health and wellness of our community and again if every single person steps up and stops as much as possible the spread of this disease and self-quarantine now, we will get through this," she said.

Mayor Holland says the order was also put in place to protect the nearly 38,000 people 65 and older living in Palm Coast. She estimates of the 90,000 people living there, about 42% are considered high-risk of getting COVID-19.

"That is a significant conversation for us to have in our city. Again, we need to do our part to help these residents who are further at risk at spreading this disease," Mayor Holland said.

The mayor's order lasts 30 days and can be extended if needed. For more on the voluntary order, click here.