ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A local diner is doing its part to feed the community at no charge.

Grumpy's is hosting a daily Produce & Pantry Giveaway from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The restaurant will have a tent and tables set up outside its diner at 834 Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park to hand out produce and grocery items.

The giveaway is for the Orange Park community, Grumpy's staff members, friends, family and anyone in need.

The restaurant is partnering with Cheney Brothers Foods, Sysco Foods and Trent's Seafood to make the giveaway possible. The vendors have donated produce to kick start the giveaway.

The daily donation drive comes less than two weeks after First Coast News told you Grumpy's president and CEO Daniel DeLeon forfeited two months of his own salary to make sure his employees continue to receive a paycheck during coronavirus-related dining room closures of restaurants across the state.

The American-style diner known for its eclectic dessert-style waffles and pancakes as well as diner favorites like roast turkey and meatloaf has transitioned to takeout only under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' mandate to slow the spread of the coronavirus. For Grumpy's, that means adding new features to its existing to-go procedures.

The diner is also incorporating additional sanitation measures, along with an extensive variety of single-use disposable items from to-go containers to condiments.

DeLeon said while the employee relief fund isn't currently open for public donations, a couple of outsiders have made gifts to the staff.

While the Grumpy's internal employee relief fund is not open for public donations, there are ways to help the First Coast food and beverage industry. The Northeast Florida Service Workers Virtual Tips Facebook page has a Google Sheets document where workers can enter their information to receive donations directly from anyone who wishes to contribute.

You can also donate to the U.S. Bartenders Guild National Charity Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Campaign. The foundation's website includes links for other resources for those in need as well.

For more information on the Produce & Pantry Giveaway, visit the Grumpy's blog page.

