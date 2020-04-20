JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's an answer to prayers for the family of Jerry Nicholas, 54. More than a week after he entered the Intensive Care Unit at St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital with COVID-19, an experimental treatment appears to be working.

"My dad has gradually improved," Christopher Nicholas, explained. "Three days ago, I didn't know how my dad was going to be, and being three days later he has his plasma in his blood that he needed from a donor and he is fighting it."

Jerry Nicholas' family has not been able to visit him as he remains in isolation, but the reports they are getting from his doctors give his family hope.

"His oxygen levels are better. His kidneys look good. They are focusing on his lungs still. He is breathing so much better though. He is 50 percent off the ventilator which is great. He is more alert today," Christopher Nicholas said. "His blood levels, everything is looking good, and everything is coming back to normal."

The experimental COVID-19 convalescent plasma treatment is approved by the FDA to be used on an emergency basis.

"People who recover from coronavirus infection have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood," Susan Forbes with One Blood explained. "Transfusing the plasma that contains the antibodies into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost to the patient's immune system and potentially help them recover."

Jerry Nicholas' son hopes his father's story inspires others who have overcome COVID-19 to donate their plasma.

"Donate it, and help save a life because it helped save my dad's," Christopher Nicholas said. "We just thank God."

Jerry Nicholas with his wife

Christopher Nicholas

Jerry Nicholas is the father of four and has six grandchildren.

Christopher Nicholas