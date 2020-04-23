PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — Much of schooling during this pandemic requires a solid internet connection. So what about rural and low-income communities that either have weak internet connections or households that can’t afford the internet?

Putnam County is one of those counties dealing with the hurdle.

While doing a FaceTime interview with high school teacher Camille Falconer from her empty classroom in rural Putnam County, the signal dropped out.

We had an internet connection issue. It’s just an example of what some teachers and students deal within the area.

"We've had to get creative," Falconer said.

"Most of our students have internet. We have pockets around our county we discovered that don't," Putnam School District Superintendent Rick Surrency told First Coast News Thursday.

Either it simply doesn’t exist in some parts of the county or some households can’t afford it, he said.

Falconer noted, "Putnam County is one of the lowest socio-economic counties in the entire state."

So the school district has partnered with some businesses around the county, which have internet access.

"We contacted the students (who don't have internet) and said if you can get to or have someone drive you to so-and-so’s businesses, you can park outside there and access their internet," Surrency said.

For students who couldn’t get to those businesses, Surrency said, "We have delivered some hot-spots to those students individually ... this will give you internet for a certain amount of time.'"

Falconer said some parents are struggling to help their children maneuver online scholastic programs, and so they've received a list of materials that can be printed. However, not all households have printers.

Falconer also knows of some teachers or staff who struggle with solid internet service in their homes.

She described a teacher in neighboring Alachua County, saying, "She had to get her laptop, get in her car, and get into a different location because she didn’t have access in her home. And that was in Gainesville. That threw me."

"Our goal is for every single student to have internet," Surrency said.

While it’s challenging in a poor county like Putnam, teachers' passions to still teach and reach students are rich.

"We’re forced to make it happened," Falconer nodded. "And we'll make it happen the best way possible."