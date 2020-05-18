OneBlood offering antibody testing for all donors

Donors will be able to see their results approximately 48 hours after donating by logging into their donor portal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you donate blood with OneBlood you'll find out if you have the coronavirus antibody, the company announced Monday.

The antibody test will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms.

Donors will be able to see their results approximately 48 hours after donating by logging into their donor portal at www.oneblood.org.

“The testing brings many benefits," said Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations. "In addition to donors learning if they have the antibody, OneBlood will be identifying additional people who can be COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors."

Convalescent plasma donors have a special ability to help critically ill coronavirus patients. By transfusing plasma that is rich with coronavirus antibodies into a patient still fighting the virus it can help boost the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.

OneBlood’s COVID-19 antibody testing will also provide important statistical information to public health officials.

COVID-19 antibody testing will be performed in addition to the standard infectious disease testing all blood donations received.

