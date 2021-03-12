Omicron variant detected in Georgia resident, health officials say

The individual, who is described as being fully vaccinated, recently traveled to South Africa and was in Georgia for two days before traveling to New Jersey.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health has announced that a Georgia resident has tested positive for the new omicron variant of COVID-19.

The individual, who is described as being fully vaccinated, recently traveled to South Africa and was in Georgia for two days before traveling to New Jersey, where she tested positive on Sunday Nov. 28.

At this time, the woman in question is isolating in New Jersey, according to the Department of Public Health. There are also no other omicron cases identified by the DPH but they are doing contact tracing, trying to contact everyone in the Atlanta area who was in contact with the woman when she arrived from overseas.

For now, health officials are urging Georgians to get vaccinated if they have not already, and receive their booster shot should they reach that time.

“Vaccination and boosters are key to preventing further transmission of COVID-19 and help prevent new variants like omicron from emerging,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Only 51% of Georgians are fully vaccinated and of those individuals less than 20% have received booster doses.”

Medical experts have stated that the omicron variant has more mutations than any other earlier detected strains, which they add marks a major change in the evolution of the virus since the pandemic began. Officials have also said the timing of omicron's emergence is especially concerning as holiday gatherings and travel increase.