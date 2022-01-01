COVID-19 expected to continue rising after Florida, country breaks record

Health experts anticipate omicron's contagiousness, combined with holiday gatherings will shatter more records in the new year.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida hit another pandemic high in daily case counts just before the new year. Health experts anticipate those numbers will only get higher from the omicron variant.

The state saw 75,962 cases on Dec. 30, according to CDC data, which shattered the record set the day before.

Health experts anticipate cases will continue peaking from the dominant strain due to holiday gatherings from Christmas and New Year's Day.

COVID-19 cases are averaging twice as many cases as the delta surge peak, according to data compiled by USF Health's Dr. Jason Salemi.

The data analyzes reports from the Florida Department of Health, along with the CDC and HHS.

FDOH also found of the Floridians who received COVID tests the week of Dec. 24 and Dec. 30, one in four tested positive statewide.

The variant is now causing more breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals, but health experts said their chances of ending up in the hospital are low.

Preliminary studies indicate the omicron variant may not cause more severity, but doctors said more infections around naturally mean more risk for hospitalization among the unvaccinated.

Hospitalizations are not at the same levels as they were in Florida during the summer surge driven by the delta variant.

But USF Health's Dr. Jill Roberts says that could get worse because omicron is surging at a time when flu cases often peak, which are in January and February.

"To have COVID and influenza peaking at exactly the same time spells disaster for the health care system," Roberts said.

Hospitals are gearing up for more patients but remain "cautiously optimistic" the demand won't be the same level as the summer, said President Mary Mayhew of the Florida Hospital Association on Thursday.

Mayhew said staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic remain the main concern from the latest surge. The impact is already being seen by the omicron variant.

"We have hospitals that certainly have staff who are now out as a result of getting that Covid variant and that just of course compounds the staffing shortages," Mayhew said.

Mayhew said she urges Floridians to get vaccinated to prevent hospitalizations. Health experts add masking and social distancing will help keep cases low amid the latest surge.