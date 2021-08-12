Omicron variant detected in Altamonte Springs wastewater

The variant was found from a sample collected Thursday, according to WESH-TV in Orlando.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs officials found the Omicron COVID-19 variant in a sample of wastewater collected Thursday, according to WESH-TV in Orlando.

The news station reports that since April 2020, the city has used wastewater samples to test for the SARS-COV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

The Seminole County medical director told WESH that the virus can end up in wastewater even if a patient has mild symptoms of COVID-19.

So far, no one has been confirmed to have the Omicron variant in the city.

This would not be the first case of the Omicron variant in the state, which was reported in Tampa last week. Georgia has had three confirmed cases of Omicron, with the latest confirmed Thursday.