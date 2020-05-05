Have you considered a career in real estate? Keller Williams Realty in Mandarin is looking for a real estate agent. According to this job description, training is provided and you can make a six-figure, commission-based income. Apply on the company's website if you're interested.

Florida Roof and Solar Contractors is looking for a number of positions, including canvassers and consultants. The job involves speaking with homeowners and business owners about the company and setting appointments. Also, you will be taught how to identify damaged roofs and solar capable homes and businesses.

"Those are your door to door guys setting appointments and then your consultants that actually follow up on those appointments and make the sales," Logan Henderson explained.

Henderson is the general manager. He says this job is not for someone who is afraid of rejection when you're speaking with potential clients.

"A big one is being able to overcome those rejections and staying motivated easily," Henderson said.

The canvasser position pays between $26,000 and $45,000 a year. Consultants start at $50,000 and can earn up to $125,000 a year. Henderson says the company is expanding into the Orlando market and he's looking for employees to work there. Henderson says he also needs a qualified roofing manager.

JAX Refrigeration is building new headquarters. The company's president, Mark Lowery, took First Coast News on a virtual tour as he talked about the open positions with his company.

"We're looking for sheet metal mechanics, plumbing installers with experience and helpers with no experience necessary. We're also looking for foremens, superintendents, all the way up to project managers in the office," Lowery added.

If you're interested, you can apply on the company's website or call the office at 904-249-1400.

"We've got a great family atmosphere. We all enjoy working together," Lowery said.

DoorDash is also in need of a delivery driver. This job involves delivering food and other items from local restaurants. You can choose your own schedule and earn up to $17 dollars an hour, including 100 percent of the tips. You don't even need a car. According to the job description, you can use a bicycle to make deliveries. You must be 18 or older.

