THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2020

News to note:

On Wednesday, Gov. Cooper issued a statewide face mask order, citing a rise in coronavirus trends. Cooper also extended phase two of reopening for another three weeks. Here are some of your most common questions about face masks answered.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut issued travel advisories for states with high COVID-19 rates, including North Carolina. Travelers must quarantine for 14 days before arriving in those states.

A judge upheld the restraining order against Ace Speedway on Wednesday. The racetrack can have no more than 25 fans at events.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 2020

3:15 p.m. - Gov. Roy Cooper announces a statewide order requiring face masks for all people in North Carolina in public areas.

North Carolina will also continue the Safer at Home Phase 2 until July 17.

Gov. Cooper said people must wear face coverings in public places (indoors or outdoors) and where physical distancing is not possible.

Face masks will also be required for all employees and customers of retail businesses and restaurants, as well as workers and manufacturing, construction meat processing, and agriculture settings.

Exceptions for face masks includes the following: Children 10 years old and younger People who are actively eating or drinking People doing strenuous exercise Communication with hearing impaired in which mouth visibility is required Giving a speech or broadcast to an audience Working at home Driving/riding in personal vehicle If mask impedes visibility to operate equipment or vehicle

North Carolina reported more than 1,700 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Wednesday, that's 47 cases shy of the state's record daily increase set up on June 12.

Hospitalizations remain above 900.

Gov. Cooper said it's the second-highest day in both categories for new cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic started.

The positive test rate is still averaging around 9% over the last 14 days.

The state is averaging about 17,000 tests per day.

Supply shortage again for reagents when it comes to testing.

In totals, North Carolina has had 56,174 COVID-19 cases and 1,271 deaths.

Based on the metrics laid out in April by Governor Cooper and Secretary Cohen, North Carolina is evaluating a combination of the data from the following categories that shows the indicators moving in the wrong direction, causing officials to implement today’s pause in Phase 2.

Trajectory in COVID-Like Illness (CLI) Surveillance Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s syndromic surveillance trend for COVID-like illness is increasing.

Trajectory of Lab-Confirmed Cases Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of lab-confirmed cases starting to level, but is still increasing.

Trajectory in Percent of Tests Returning Positive Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory in percent of tests returning positive remains elevated.

Trajectory in Hospitalizations Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of hospitalizations are increasing, though we have capacity in our healthcare system.

In addition to these metrics, the state continues building capacity to be able to adequately respond to an increase in virus spread. These areas include:

Laboratory Testing

North Carolina is averaging more than 17,000 tests a day for the past week and there are more than 500 sites listed on online plus additional pop-up sites.

North Carolina labs and labs around the country are seeing supply shortages for laboratory chemicals needed to process tests.

Tracing Capability

There are over 1,500 full-time and part-time staff supporting contact tracing efforts at the local health department level, including the 309 Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative contact tracers. These new hires reflect the diversity of the communities they serve, and 44% are bilingual.

Personal Protective Equipment

Our personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies are stable.

12:00 p.m. - Latest North Carolina coronavirus numbers. There's been a surge of new cases in North Carolina. NCDHHS reports 1,721 new cases. That's the second-highest daily case increase seen so far in the pandemic. Guilford County has 2,527 cases and 110 deaths. Forsyth has 2,70 cases and 31 deaths. Alamance now has 994 cases and 36 deaths. Davidson county has 797 cases and 15 deaths.

56,174 CASES (UP 1,721) (second-highest daily case increase)

(second-highest daily case increase) 1,271 DEATHS (UP 20)

791,285 TESTS (UP 17,457)

906 HOSPITALIZED (888 ventilators in use; 88% hospitals reporting data) (total hospitalizations down slightly from yesterday’s record; second-highest hospitalization day)

10:45 a.m. - The Guilford County Sheriff's Office responds to influx of questions about concealed carry and COVID-19 masks. After Greensboro made masks a requirement in public, many people with valid CCH permits wanted clarification on the North Carolina law making it illegal to wear masks and legally carry a handgun.

In short, yes, it is legal to carry and wear a mask, but there are nuances to that rule people with permits need to know.

News to note:

Greensboro's citywide face mask order went into effect Tuesday night. Some restaurants now have signs requiring masks for customers who come inside for pickup orders.

The North Carolina General Assembly approved a bill Tuesday that would allow amusement parks, wedding reception venues, fairs, and carnivals to reopen. The measure still needs to be approved by Governor Cooper, who has vetoed two bills designed to overturn his executive order that has kept bars and gyms closed since March.

