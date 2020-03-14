ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The leaders of a food delivery program for low-income senior citizens made the heartbreaking choice Friday to discontinue serving their clients through March because of the coronavirus.

The non-profit program is Pie in the Sky Community Alliance.

The non-profit's goal is to fight senior hunger in St. Johns County by delivering produce, meat and food to more than 400 low-income senior citizens.

However, this week, the program's leaders have fought the threat of the coronavirus as well.

"We don't want people to be hungry but we don't want them to be sick," Pie in the Sky leader Malea Guiriba said.

The program is stopping food deliveries to all their clients until April, at which time they will decide how to move forward.

"We decided we needed to be proactive, rather than reactive," she said.

And it was hard to do.

"Through tears and sadness, it was not an easy decision," Guiriba said.

She is now running the non-profit over the phone. She even did the interview with First Coast News via phone "because I'm one of those vulnerable seniors."

Guiriba has an autoimmune disease.

"I'm in quarantine," she said. "Self-imposed."



So she knows the importance of staying well.



Many of the program's food recipients are poor and home-bound, and they rely on the food Pie in the Sky delivers.

"Sure they do," Guiriba said. "When we go to these houses and they ask us to put food in the refrigerator, we open up their refrigerator and there's a half a jar of mayonnaise, and a pickle and a bottle of water. I mean that's it. That's real."

Guiriba and her staff want to come up with ways to be able to help their most in-need clients, so they're considering ways to have food shipped.

That means it may need more monetary donations because the program won't be buying food inexpensively in bulk but rather as the need arises.

One woman and her friends have offered to help some of the most isolated clients with food and doctor visits.

"It's absolutely heart wrenching," Guiriba said. "But I think we all owe it to each other to the community to stop doing whatever it is that's causing this to spread."

If you'd like more information or would like to help, click here.

