Foster kids across the country are left in limbo with courts and family services shut down due to the coronavirus. But in Duval and Nassau Counties, that’s not the case. Placements, home checks and even adoptions continue, virtually.

There have been bumps and technical glitches. Family Support Services CEO Bob Miller says going digital, "was a little rocky to begin with.”

However, kids are still being safely placed in and out of foster care through dependency court and Family Support Systems (FSS). Duval County has about 850 children in foster care and another 150 in Nassau County.

“We have to be there to try to get children into the system who cannot be safely maintained in there home," says Judge David Gooding. "Then we have to be there to get children out of the system.”

Gooding and Miller continue to keep the Duval and Nassau foster care systems running safely while COVID-19 shuts most agencies down.

“My screen looks a lot different than this one. It looks like the Brady Brunch,” says Gooding.

That’s because he's been holding family reunification and even adoption hearings through zoom video conferencing.

“We have not had to reschedule a single hearing,” he says.

FSS is also embracing video chats and phone calls to conduct wellness checks.

“After child safety," Miller says their priority is to keep their, "own employees safe and those of our case management organizations. FSS also wants to, "keep our foster parents and kinship caregivers safe.”

That's why home visits are done as a last resort for high-risk family situations, with personal protective equipment worn.

“It makes us even more cautious of not exposing people any more than they need to be exposed,” says Miller.

And out of that caution, families, children and employees are being screened for COVID-19, but Miller says they currently have no positive cases. If that changes, “15 families signed up to take COVID positive children.” That's compared to other counties where Miller says most only have two families signed up.

Both Miller and Gooding say they won’t let this virus make foster kids linger any longer in the system than necessary. They will continue operating virtually to keep kids healthy and place them in safe homes.