JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville City Councilman Sam Newby, 57, was released from the hospital Wednesday after receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

"I am feeling fine," Newby said. "Like my old self again."

Newby said his symptoms were treated with antibiotics and now he is self-quarantining at home.

"When I got the diagnosis I was in total shock," he said.

On March 3, Newby attended a rules committee meeting in City Hall. He said a few days later he kept a scheduled appointment with his doctor for his blood pressure.

Newby said he had a slight cough and diarrhea but nothing was made of it.

Two days later, he went to an acute care facility not feeling well and again nothing was made of that visit either.

On March 16, he went to the hospital and Newby said it was suggested that he be tested for COVID-19, the results came back positive.

He said there was no fever, no running nose, but a lot of gastrointestinal problems.

"I had a lot of vomiting," Newby said.

After a five day stay in the hospital, he was released Wednesday.

"I have no idea where I was exposed," Newby said.

He said he was assured that the virus will not return.

"They said it will not be back," Newby said.

He will stay at home for 14 days and wait to be tested. Newby said he exercises three days a week and considers himself healthy so when this happened it changed his thoughts about the virus.

"I don't deal with a lot of people, "he said. "I basically, go home, go to work, and go to church."

Newby said he is grateful for his health care providers, the community outpouring of support and his faith.

"I give God the glory," he said.

He said his message to the community is to take heed because now he knows we are all vulnerable.

"Take the information seriously; take all the precautions, stay home, wash your hands," Newby said. "I don't even know who I got it from."

