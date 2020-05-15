New York barber cutting hair 'illicitly' during lockdown tests positive for virus

Health officials in New York say a barber who was still cutting hair during the state's stay-at-home order has now tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ulster County Department of Health and Mental Health said the Kingston barbershop has "been operating illicitly."

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ulster County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith said anyone who has received a hair cut from a Kingston barber in the past three weeks needs to be tested for the virus. The county is about 100 miles north of New York City.

The barber's name and shop location was not listed in the statement.

“We are taking extraordinary measures to try and minimize the spread of this dangerous disease and learning that a barbershop has been operating illicitly for weeks with a COVID-19 positive employee is extraordinarily disheartening,” said Smith said in the statement.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered a strict stay-at-home directive that went into effect March 22. The order closed down barbershops, hair salons and other personal care services that were considered nonessential businesses. The order is set to expire on Friday.