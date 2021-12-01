St. Johns County awaiting new shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

“We found out this morning or late last night that we did receive a shipment of 500 additional doses from another county.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, St. Johns County was not scheduled to get a new vaccine allotment.

“There was a lot of frustration we feel like we have a logistical operation in place to be able to stand up and respond to the needs to the community,” said St. John’s county Administrator Hunter Conrad.

Conrad reached out to the governor’s office through several sources to see if they can push additional vaccines.

“We found out this morning or late last night that we did receive a shipment of 500 additional doses from another county," Conrad said.

Registration will open Thursday, Jan. 14, at 9 a.m. Appointments will be scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15. St. Johns County is working off the health department’s list to set up second dose appointments.

“After taking it over last week it’s been very successful thus far obviously there’s challenges like with any other administration throughout the state, but it’s been done very well," said Conrad.

A reminder for St. Johns County residence, the vaccine distribution is an appointment-based system.

“So when we open that system up people can call in or there will be a link provided to them both on our website and through our text message notification system that they will be able to go on and register," said Conrad.

Conrad says he understands how eager people must be to get the vaccine, but he asks residents of St. Johns County to keep doing your part.