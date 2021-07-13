New telehealth robots introduced at Jacksonville University as COVID-19 cases rise

The use of telehealth is now almost 40 times higher than pre-pandemic, one consulting company finds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — How much of your world has permanently become more digital?

If for you that list includes health care, you're probably taking advantage of virtual doctor's visits known as telehealth. New robots are being used in Jacksonville to expand access to health care and make sure you don't delay a doctor's visit.

One reason this is important is the pandemic isn't over. In Duval County, the new case positivity rate is almost 16% according to the Florida Department of Health.

Nursing students at Jacksonville University are using new telehealth robot technology. The robots are controlled by someone elsewhere and a doctor can appear on its screen to communicate with nurses and patients.

"This is actually the first time we're using this kind of technology here at the STAR Lab," said Bobby Davidson, simulation specialist for the JU nursing simulation center.

Since it's a simulation, Davidson is not actually a doctor, but the practice for the nursing students is real. The nursing school is also using the robots for mock interviews with health care professionals from area hospitals.

"Telehealth involves not only just training, but the technology as well," said Amber Santos, director of innovation and quality and clinical assistant professor of nursing. "So it's gonna take companies investing in that technology and then the training as well for the staff. I think that it's just going to continue to grow as we're trying to expand people's access to care."

At the height of the pandemic, a report by analytics firm Trilliant Health finds almost 100 million virtual doctor's visits were made, spiking in April but tapering off from there. Now consulting company McKinsey and Company finds the use of telehealth is now almost 40 times higher than pre-pandemic.

"We know that it's going to be such a huge part of their role as a nurse," said Santos.

If you're stuck between delaying a doctor's visit and doing your first virtual doctor's visit, healthcare workers urge you not to delay care.