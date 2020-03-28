The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that due to an executive order, effective immediately, all recreational boaters must be at least 50 feet apart and each vessel must have no more than 10 people on board.

The order was enacted to reflect direction from Gov. DeSantis, the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

The FWC said in part, "The health and safety of employees and the Floridians and visitors we serve are a top priority for us. As COVID-19 (Coronavirus) continues to impact our communities, we’re taking proactive measures."

Some renewal deadlines have also been extended due to executive order 20-08. The deadline for the licenses listed below that require renewal in March or April has been extended for at least 30 days from the current expiration date.

Commercial Freshwater licenses

Charter Fishing Licenses

Captive Wildlife Exhibition and Sale Licenses

Venomous/Conditional/Prohibited Reptiles

Private Game Preserves and Farms

Marine Special Activity Licenses

Click here for more information on FWC changes due to COVID-19.

