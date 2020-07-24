New COVID-19 testing site opening in parking lot of Yulee Target

The COVID-19 testing site will be one of seven Target testing sites located across the state of Florida.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A new coronavirus testing site is opening in the parking lot of a Yulee Target store, according to release by the Nassau County Emergency Operations Center.

The drive-thru testing site will be one of seven spread across the state of Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) and the Target Corporation.

The free Nassau County testing site will be located at 463737 State Road 200. It will be open seven days a week for the next four weeks, starting Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photo ID's are needed for testing.