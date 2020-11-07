State confirms 95 more Floridians have died of COVID-19

The state has yet to report a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000.

Florida on Saturday reported the number of positive coronavirus test results it received on July 10. The number? 10,360. That means more than 10,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The state has yet to report a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000.

The Florida Department of Health's newest data also showed 95 more Floridians had died and three more non-residents were confirmed dead.

A total of 4,197 Florida residents have died during the pandemic, the Florida Department of Health said. And, 104 non-resident deaths are also listed on the health department's report.

Since March, a total of 254,511 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Florida. The state passed the 200,000 cases mark last weekend after hitting the 100,000 mark just two weeks ago.

Florida has now had more confirmed cases than Germany and France, according to data from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. Germany has 83.02 million residents, which is more than 3.86 times the population of Florida. France has nearly 67 million residents -- more than three times Florida's population.

Saturday's report showed 87,065 test results were turned in on July 10, with 12.64 percent of those being positive. That number is now the second-highest for test results turned in. The July 9 data set a new record for number of tests turned in with 95,348.

The median age of Florida residents testing positive is 40. The number of total hospitalizations in Florida is reported to be 7,254 with 1,010 here in the Tampa Bay area, according to the most recent information.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

Why does the state's dashboard look different?

The state's dashboard for new COVID-19 cases looks a little different than ours, at least for daily new cases. That's because the state is only tracking Florida residents, not total cases in Florida, on its dashboard. It tracks the latter in its daily report.

And, the chart on the state's website is regularly revised to say a case happened on one day instead of another.

For consistency, we've been tracking the total number of cases reported each day. Those totals don't change, so it's the most consistent way to measure trends, even if the state moves data around on its dashboard.

Here's a direct link to the state's data to examine yourself.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:15 a.m. Saturday, 7,254 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide. That number is frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 18,023 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a break down of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:15 a.m. on July 11

Citrus:

17 COVID-19 hospitalizations

80 of 313 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

4 COVID-19 hospitalizations

18 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

2 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

49 COVID-19 hospitalizations

233 of 740 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

31 COVID-19 hospitalizations

76 of 273 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

285 COVID-19 hospitalizations

648 of 3,983 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

80 COVID-19 hospitalizations

137 of 797 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

89 COVID-19 hospitalizations

239 of 1,362 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

205 COVID-19 hospitalizations

494 of 2,934 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

143 COVID-19 hospitalizations

251 of 1,604 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: