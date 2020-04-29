As Duval County prepares to reopen, many local restaurants are hoping for a business rejuvenation so that they can return to a full staff and a strong financial footing in the community.

All around the Beaches Town Center, where Neptune and Atlantic Beach meet, signs with the words 'WE'RE OPEN' in big, bold letters points to local restaurants for curbside pickup. While to-go orders have helped them stay afloat, many small businesses made the difficult decision to close down altogether.

The owners of Flying Iguana decided to close down completed starting March 21. For more than a month they, along with their employees, wondered what the future held.

On March 28, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry offered light at the end of the tunnel for small businesses when he told them to prepare to reopen.

Flying Iguana co-owner Bill Kratsas wasted no time. On Tuesday, they were able to bring back some of their staff members to open up for curbside pickup.

"We weathered the storm and we’re happy we have, but it’s time to be able to pay the staff and be able to pay our bills," Kratsas said.

They made the move to close down completely up until this point in order to stay financially afloat. He regretted having to inform his employees of their plan back in March, but he said it was the business decision they made based on the circumstances and uncertain future.

"We’re a small business," he said. "Our employees are like family to us and to have to tell everyone there won’t be a paycheck, I mean the restaurant business doesn’t have the luxury of working from home. We need to serve guests in the restaurant, it wasn’t an easy decision to make."

He said they plan to bring the entire staff back as soon as they get the green light to reopen their dining room. For the sake of the local economy, he hopes everyone will be able to do the same.

"As things start to reopen, we’ll see who does and who doesn’t, it’s been a very difficult time in the restaurant industry," Kratsas said.

They have plans in place to keep people sitting further apart when they can come back in to dine in the restaurant. They will also be improving and increasing their sanitizing processes, which they will be explaining in further detail on social media in the coming days. They will be wearing masks and doing daily health checks of the staff to make sure they don't have any symptoms.

"We are ready to open when they relax the rules and we will do it safely," he said.

Kratsas said it's up to individual restaurants to take on more responsibility with sanitation and the safety of customers and staff. He said they are part of the 12% of Florida's restaurant economy that's been hurting, so they want to 'do it right' when they can open their doors.

"Being able to reopen the dining rooms, being able to bring on more staff, being able to pay more people, being able to see more of my staff making the living they are used to is very important, but so far so good," he said.

