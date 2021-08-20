Classroom at Neptune Beach Elementary sent home due to COVID-19

Based on Duval County Public Schools' guidelines for handling cases of COVID-19 in classrooms, a Neptune Beach Elementary class will pivot to online learning.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — One classroom at Neptune Beach Elementary School is transitioning to online learning due to COVID-19 cases, Duval County Public Schools confirmed Friday.

Under DCPS guidelines, elementary school classes will transition to online learning if two or more cases impact the class within a seven-day period. The length of time for online learning depends on the timing of the positive cases, according to the DCPS website, but it is estimated to last between to and seven days in most cases.

The district did not say how many cases were reported in the affected classroom, but the DCPS COVID-19 case dashboard indicates 15 students and one staff member with COVID-19 at the school. The district also did not say how long the affected classroom will participate in online learning.

The new guidelines were put in place due to the small percentage of COVID-19 cases undergoing contact tracing investigation from the Department of Health. They include families of students in an elementary school class with an infected person receiving a letter informing them of the case.

"The letter will not be a quarantine or 'stay-at-home' order," the district's website says. "It will simply inform families of the increased possibility that their student may have been in close contact to a presumed positive case of COVID-19.