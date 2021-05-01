Neptune Beach closes City Hall, citing COVID-19

The number of employees infected and their conditions was not clear, but city manager Stefen Wynn said in a news release that "nearly every department" was affected.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach announced Tuesday that it has closed City Hall and its public works building because of a COVID-19 outbreak affecting multiple employees.

The number of employees infected and their conditions was not clear, but city manager Stefen Wynn said in a news release that "nearly every department" of Neptune Beach government had been affected by the virus and that the list included leading officials of the city.

Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown said the city's activities have been "modified," although essential services and police protection are carrying on.

In addition, Brown issued a request to Gov. Ron DeSantis to permit city officials to hold virtual meetings. That procedure, which went into effect in spring during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic of Florida, has not been continued into 2021.

Brown said that returning to virtual meetings will improve safety as the process of Florida's COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues.