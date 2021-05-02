Community members on Jacksonville's Northside share their experience at new vaccine site

With no foot traffic or long waits, residents were proud to say they got their first dose.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city distributed hundreds of vaccines to the Northside of Jacksonville on Friday.

First Coast News crews were at the Clanzel Brown Senior Center for most of the day talking with residents and seeing their reaction to the new vaccination site.

“Perfect it went so fast I was surprised," said resident Claudia Bentford.

“I had to come here to see it to believe it I was just going to drive by and see it. I seen it and I was like wow it’s really happening," said resident Terry Heatly.

The Brown Senior Center seemed to run faster than the other city distribution locations.

“What we did here is when the parking lot became full and folks started to drive through, we started giving them the voucher the little tickets for them to come back," said Dr. Charles Moreland, Mayor's Director of Community Affairs.

Dr. Moreland explained that this ticket was a game-changer.

“If you got this ticket you have a shot waiting on you which that alleviated the little bit of stressor on the parking lot," said Dr. Moreland.

Radames Torres, a caregiver for his 77-year-old mother Josephine Rodriguez, says the process taking just a little over 30 minutes.

“They brought us right up front within a few minutes we were vaccinated, sat there and waited, they watched for any reaction and everybody seemed fine and then that’s it we took off and it went very well," said Torres.

Dr. Moreland watched over the vaccine distribution and says he saw more people from the Northside coming to get their first dose.

“Everybody seems to be happy about this site being here and they’re excited to get the shot," said Dr. Moreland.