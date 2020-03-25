ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As people across the First Coast and the country adapt to the new reality the coronavirus pandemic has created, a St. Augustine nurse says she is overjoyed to see the community coming together to help one another.

After seeing a similar Facebook group in Canada, Julie Taylor helped launch a Facebook group to connect those who are able to help those who need help. It's called Caremongering in St. Augustine, and the grassroots effort has gotten a huge response. In the span of just ten days, hundreds have joined and neighbors are reaching out to help neighbors.

"It kind of renews your faith in human nature," Taylor said. "Just when you think that things can't be mended, that the community is split, something like this happens and you think it's not all bad. Something good is going to come from this, and we are going to remember we are all people. We are all human beings, and we really do care about one another."

From sharing information about store hours for senior citizens and helpful tips to offering free services Taylor said the Facebook group is also sparking friendships.

"People are volunteering to get vegetables and fruit," she said. "Someone is selling eggs. Someone else said I have a truck. I have time. What do you need? t's very heartwarming and lovely to see."