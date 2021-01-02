National Guard from Jacksonville-based fighter wing to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations at Regency Square

The unit is stationed at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida National Guard is scheduled to begin assisting with coronavirus testing and vaccinations beginning Monday at Regency Square.

The state's National Guard announced that 60 airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing will activate to support the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 campaigns.

The unit is stationed at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base.

Airmen from the Florida National Guard have already worked on other assignments during the coronavirus pandemic, including more than 30 who have activated in Orlando to supplement COVID-19 vaccinations in Orange County.