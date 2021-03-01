No COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Nassau County

The county said they have scheduled all appointments for vaccines to be administered at the Health Department Clinic.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — No more appointments are available for COVID-19 vaccinations in Nassau County, according to the county's website.

At this time, the county has not said when appointments will be available again.

Nassau County also announced that starting Monday, it will begin a ticket process through Eventbrite, which will allow individuals to easily schedule appointments in the future for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Through this process, individuals will get a ticket online and receive directions by email on how to then schedule their appointment and where.

Nassau County Director of Emergency Management, Greg Foster, said the Florida Department of Health in Nassau County has received a very limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Foster also said with the new Eventbrite process Nassau County is attempting to avoid problems or forcing residents to camp overnight on a first come first serve basis.

Health care workers with direct patient contact, who have not received a vaccine through their employers, and persons aged 65 years and over can go to www.OneNassau.com, find the COVID VACCINE button, and follow the directions there to begin the process of making their appointment once appointments open back up.

The county said supplies are expected to increase over the next couple of weeks, but may still be in "limited allotments."

DOH-Nassau will explain to people receiving shots how and when they will receive their second shot.

“We have received fewer doses than some counties, so we have been focused on getting vaccine out to those who are most vulnerable in our community, those most in need, as soon as possible. Now, we can start meeting the guidelines set by the Governor and begin the process of providing vaccines to residents over 65 years old," Foster said.

Older residents make up about 23 percent of the county’s population.