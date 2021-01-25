Nassau County to host drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Thursday in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Nassau County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Thursday for 100 people.
The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Fernandina Baptist Church at 1600 South 8th St.
The tests will be offered to the first 100 people who come to the event. Anyone above the age of 5 may be tested for COVID-19 using the PCR tests. There will not be antigen or antibody tests.
The testing will conclude at 5 p.m. or until supplies run out.
For more information, you may call (904) 875-6100.