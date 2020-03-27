Senior citizens in Nassau County can get a week of free meals delivered to their home.

The Nassau County Council on Aging says it is trying to get creative in helping their seniors. So any Nassau County resident 60 and older can request a week of free meals.

Seniors can also request delivery of groceries or prescriptions, but seniors are responsible for the payments of those items.

To request the meals call 904-261-0701 and you will be asked to complete an intake form with your name, address, phone number and birth date.