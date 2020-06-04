NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — The Nassau County School District is suspending bus route meal delivery for students who are learning from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision takes effect Monday.

In a statement, the school district attributed the decision to the “Safer at Home” order issued Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“This was a difficult decision since we realize that the bus routed benefited thousands of children in Nassau County this week,” the district said in a statement. “However, with the new order, the District would not have the staff to continue this service.”

The district said the program required more than 100 drivers and workers, many of whom are required to remain at home under the new order due to age or medical conditions.

However, families can still pick up meals at drive-thru sites. Those locations are Southside Elementary School, Yulee Middle School, Callahan Elementary School and Hilliard Middle-Senior High School, as well as a new site, Bryceville Elementary School.

Hours for pickup at those sites will be reduced from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The district said it may consider the possibility of restarting the service on a more limited basis in the future.

