Around 75 vehicles from every first responder and emergency agency in Nassau County paraded around Baptist Medical Center Nassau Thursday to thank healthcare workers who are working on the frontlines against COVID-19.

“I’m holding back tears,” nursing supervisor Jenee Watkins at Baptist Health said. Watkins, the nurse manager, sat alongside Matthew Sheehan, manager of the medical-surgical units at the center.

They say while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic is overwhelming at times, it has brought their work family closer together.

“We have an amazing community here, we knew it prior to COVID and I think during this it emphasized that,” Sheehan said.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper says their parade on Thursday comes at a time when stress over COVID-19 remains high.

“In particular, the healthcare workers here that take care of patients here but also have to go take care of their families. We hope they can be safe and healthy,” Leeper said.

Leeper is encouraging the community to stay positive.

As workers like Sheehan and Watkins push on, they are grateful for the community’s support.

“With all the fear and uncertainty in the world it was encouraging to see first responders and everybody takes time to encourage us,” Sheehan said.