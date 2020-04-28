NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — Nassau County officials announced Tuesday they are developing a plan to reopen county beaches now that Florida Gov. DeSantis plans to lift the state's stay at home order on April 30.

The county said normal activities do not include beach driving, camping horseback riding or commercial activities. Beach-goers would still be expected to follow CDC guidelines and other restrictions such as social distancing and limiting groups to no more than 10 people.

To prevent overcrowding, county officials also said the Nassau County Manager will recommend that only individuals with Nassau County registered vehicles be allowed to use the beach access parking areas. Vehicles not registered in Nassau County would be subject to a $500 fine.

The plan will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners at a special meeting on April 29 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public with limited seating and can be watched remotely from the Nassau County Clerk's website here.

Those who wish to submit comments can email them to comments@nassaucountyfl.com by 10:30 p.m., April 29, or call 904-530-6009.

